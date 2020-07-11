UAE residents can expect a sunny weather today across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be hot weather during daytime and fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over some Southern areas, and might be convective by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 44 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.