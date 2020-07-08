UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over Eastern coast in the morning with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The humidity increases during night and Thursday morning.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust over some exposed areas with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 32 °C.