Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and some clouds will appear Eastward, with a chance of convective clouds formation by the afternoon.
It is going to be humid at night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening by afternoon, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 32 °C.