Stepping into the cool confines of an air-conditioned area straight from the heat can lead to major health issues. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and some clouds will appear Eastward, with a chance of convective clouds formation by the afternoon.



It is going to be humid at night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.



We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening by afternoon, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr reaching 42 km/hr.



Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.



Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.