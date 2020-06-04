Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward. It is hot during daytime so it’s better to stay indoors.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times especially westwards, causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 31 °C.