Dubai through the lens Image Credit: Jerome Ramos/Gulf News reader

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward. It is hot during daytime so it’s better to stay indoors.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times especially westwards, causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.