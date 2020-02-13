UAE residents can expect some fresh and strong winds today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. It is humid during night and Friday morning and mist may form eastward.

We can expect some moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during morning over the sea, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough becoming moderate by noon in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 21 °C.