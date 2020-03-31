Humidity levels are expected to increase at night

Traffic on a street in Al Ain. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: UAE residents can expect humidity levels to increase at night and there's a chance of fog or mist formation.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be partly cloudy to fair and dusty at times across the emirates.

It will be humid at night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas especially Northwards.

We can expect some moderate to fresh winds especially over the sea, blowing dust.

The Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.