It’s going to be mostly sunny today and the humidity level is expected at 40 per cent so drink more water and stay hydrated.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially east and southwards.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Southwesterly winds, becoming Northwesterly by afternoon, freshening and causing blowing dust at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 36 °C.