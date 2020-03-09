An increase in humidity is also expected to cause fog formation in parts of the UAE Tuesda

Will rainy weather continue on Thursday and over the weekend? Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a drop in temperatures and some rainfall today, especially in northern and eastern areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, skies are looking hazy and partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Early morning, NCM posted yellow and red weather alerts in parts of the UAE due to fog formation.

The NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility, especially over internal and western areas.

Such conditions started from midnight and are expected to continue till 9:30am today.

As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Tuesday.

A decrease in temperature across the emirates is also expected.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 21 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.