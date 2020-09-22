UAE residents can expect a sunny weather and foggy conditions across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy by afternoon eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah. Thus, motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.