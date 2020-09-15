UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over the coasts.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 30 °C.