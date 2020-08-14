It’s good time for UAE residents to do some outdoor activities as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates this weekend.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Some clouds will appear Eastward, may be convective by afternoon. The relative humidity will increase by night with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas by Saturday morning.
SEE MORE
- UAE: Bank delays approval for deferment of loan repayment due to COVID-19 crisis?
- UAE: ‘My bank gave me Dh156 cashback, instead of Dh1,219.06 on my credit card. Please help!’
- COVID-19 UAE visa update: Expired visa holders get another month’s grace period
- UAE: Dh250,000 fine, jail for this social media violation
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.