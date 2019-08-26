The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41°C and 46°C

File picture: A resident protect herself from the sun on a hot and humid afternoon in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective cloud formation over the mountains by afternoon. It is humid by night and Tuesday morning over westward coast with a probability of mist or fog formation.

We can expect some light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during day time, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.