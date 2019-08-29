The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas, according to the weather bureau. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. So it is better to stay indoors and always drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

We can expect some light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, so you can have a smooth sailing.

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.