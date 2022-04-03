Dubai: UAE residents in coastal parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah woke up to light to medium fog on the second day of Ramadan. Foggy conditions are expected in some parts of the country till 9am, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The NCM said that the weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day.
Today, temperatures across the country see a gradual increase. While morning temperatures in Dubai and other coastal regions were recorded around 21°C, maximum temperature in coastal areas is expected to go up to 30-35°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-39°C, and 23-28°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM said that humidity will increase by night and early morning Monday, hitting 85 to 90 percent in internal and coastal regions. This will cause fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas later tonight and early morning tomorrow.
Light to moderate breeze is expected through the day and the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.