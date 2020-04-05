During the day, skies are expected to be partly cloudy

Dubai's skyscrapers seen against a cloudy morning sky. Photo taken on April 5, 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with an increase in humidity at night.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy.

Temperatures across the emirates will be in the mid to high 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 27 °C.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal areas.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times. Southeasterly winds will blow, becoming Northwesterly by Tuesday morning.