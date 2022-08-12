Dubai: Today’s weather is going to be sunny to partly cloudy in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be hot, sunny to partly cloudy at times. We can expect clouds to appear eastwards might become convective by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 46 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 47°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 38°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 49.8°C in Soyhan in Al Ain at 2.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be hot and partly cloudy and there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern regions.