Maximum temperature expected in the country is 47° Celsius this week

Image Credit: Gulf News

A hot summer week is in store for residents, so don't forget your umbrella or a hat when going outdoors.

The weather forecast for the day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), predicts fair to partly cloudy skies with a chance of some convective clouds formation east and southwards by afternoon.

It will be humid on Monday night and Tuesday early morning - with a probability of fog or mist formation westward.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.

Winds

NCM predicts light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30 km per hour, reaching 40 km per hour at times.

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Week ahead