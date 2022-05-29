Dubai: It's going to be a hot and humid day for UAE residents with dusty conditions at times on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny and dusty at times.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –35 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility in exposed areas.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C.
Dubai is currently at 37°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach this week as the sea is expected to be “rough” due to the wind, according to a statement by the NCM.