Dubai: If you are planning to go out, be prepared for a hot day with partly cloudy and hazy skies.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern areas of the UAE, like Fujairah.
It’s expected to be hot during the day with a rise in temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The relative humidity is currently at 81 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.