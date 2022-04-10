Dubai: The UAE will see hot and humid weather today. According to the National Center of Meteorology, mercury will hit close to 40°C in most areas, going up to 44°C in some internal areas today.
The NCM said: "The weather across the country will be hot and sunny during day time and partly cloudy over some areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 34-39°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 24-30°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime Eastward and Northward.
Humidity is expected to increase towards night and early morning tomorrow, over coastal areas. According to the NCM, relative humidity will reach 75 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas and 70 per cent in other parts of the country.