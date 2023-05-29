Heading outdoors? Don't forget your sunscreens and umbrellas, the Met Office has said that it will be a sunny day in most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures reaching 46°C by afternoon.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday afternoon was 44.1°C in Dibba at 1.45pm and Al Dhafra Region at 3.15pm.
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 37 to 42°C, in the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 41 to 46°C, and 26 to 31°C in the mountainous regions.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said: "[The skies will be] fair (clear) in general and partly cloudy at times eastward by afternoon."
Relative humidity will be high today, at 65 per cent, peaking to 85 per cent by night. High humidity and temperatures result in a higher discomfort index, which means that you may feel like outdoor temperatures are hotter than the official reading.
"Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation," the NCM added.
Moderate winds are expected at times and the sea wil be relatively calm along the UAE coastline. However, moderate conditions are expected Westward in the Arabian Gulf at times.