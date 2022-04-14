Dubai: The UAE will see hot weather today. According to the National Center of Meteorology, mercury will hit close to 41°C in most areas, going up to 45°C in some internal areas today.
The NCM said that the weather, on Wednesday, will be "hot and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 38-41°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C, and 28-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 45.7°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafrah Region) at 2:30pm.
Light to moderate winds will blow at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
Humidity is expected to ibe moderately high. According to the NCM, relative humidity will reach 70 per cent in the coastal areas and 60 to 65 per cent in other parts of the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.