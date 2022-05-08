Dubai: Heading outdoors? You might want to wear light colours, comfortable clothes as it’s going to be a hot day in the UAE, on Sunday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during daytime with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 and 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 and 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.8°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah region) at 3.15pm.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. Winds in direction of Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough at times by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.