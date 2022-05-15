Dubai: Take necessary precautions as dusty conditions are expected during daytime in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny in general and dusty at times during daytime over some northern and Eastern areas. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, with suspended and blowing dust during daytime especially Eastward. Winds in direction of Northwesterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
If you are driving on the road, be extra careful as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 and 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 and 26°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 39.2°C in Kalba, Sharjah at 2pm.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.
As for what the weather forecast is for the rest of the coming week, expect humidity to increase and there will be significant increase in temperatures over some areas. And the sea will be rough until Thursday.