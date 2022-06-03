Dubai: UAE residents can expect hot and dusty weather today in the Emirates.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy especially Eastward and hazy at times during daytime, with gradually increase in temperature.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 37°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.8°C in Al Tawayeen, Fujairah at 2.15pm.
Expect light to moderate winds, fresh at times causing blowing dust. Winds in direction from Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.