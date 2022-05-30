Dubai: UAE residents can expect hot and dusty weather on Monday in the Emirates.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 39 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 and 40°C in the coastal areas and islands and 27 and 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.5°C in Souihan, Al Ain at 1.45pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some northern areas.
Expect light to moderate winds freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust over some exposed areas. Winds in direction of Northwesterly to Southwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.