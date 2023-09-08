Dubai: UAE residents can expect high temperatures and hazy conditions on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy. By morning low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, in Fujairah.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 33°C with sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and Saturday morning over coastal and internal areas, such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain, with a probability of mist formation westwards such as in parts of Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.
As for the weekend, similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Saturday and temperatures are expected to decrease on Sunday with rough seas.