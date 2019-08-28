Motorists warned of misty and foggy conditions in UAE

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15-25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Humidity is expected to be relatively high on Wednesday night and similar conditions are expected on Thursday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, humidity will increase as night approaches on Wednesday and continue until early morning on Thursday. Fog and mist formation is also expected as a result.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies, especially in the eastern regions of the country.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 47°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 33 °C throughout the emirates.

Fujairah is expected to be the coolest out of the emirates, with highs of 26 °C and lows of 30 °C expected.

