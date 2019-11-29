If you are looking for a cool getaway, Jebel Jais is at 16°C

The early morning fog in Abu Dhabi. File photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Beno Saradzic/ Gulf News Reader

Dubai: Clouds and relative humidity are expected to increase over the weekend with pleasant temperatures and fog formation.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents of Zayed City in Al Dafra area of Abu Dhabi experienced foggy conditions today morning, November 29.

NCM has issued a yellow and red alert due to poor visibility. Drivers are expected to take necessary precautions.

The skies are looking partly cloudy to generally clear today with a slight chance of rainfall.

As the day progresses, relative humidity will increase at night and Saturday morning over some western areas, like Abu Dhabi, with a probability of fog and mist formation.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

If you are looking for a cool getaway for the weekend, it is currently 16°C in Jebel Jais this morning.

Dubai is currently at 27°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.