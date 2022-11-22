Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall continued to pour down over parts of Sharjah and Fujairah on Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers in Khor Fakkan, Mirbah, and Al Rafisah Dam at 6.23am.
The NCM issues a yellow weather alert indicating that more convective clouds were expected over the northern and eastern coast of the country till 11pm tonight. An alert was issued on Monday afternoon cautioning residents to be safe and avoid areas that are prone to flash floods.
"[The weather will be] Partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, with some convective clouds formation especially Eastward and Northward and over some Western and coastal areas associated with rainfall," according to the NCM weather forecast.
The weather bureau also said that an increase in temperatures was expected, especially Northward. Humidity will increase by night and Wednesday morning, hitting 80 to 85 per cent, over some internal areas, the NCM added.
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 32°C today. Temperature highs in coastal areas will be between 25-30°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-32°C, and 18-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds are expected, especially when cloudy.
The NCM said that sea conditions will be moderate, turning rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.