Skies across the UAE to be partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

A woman braves the windy and dusty weather in Dubai. Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf News

Dubai: Heading out? UAE residents can expect strong winds, dusty conditions and partly cloudy skies across the emirates today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), clouds are expected to form in the eastern and northern areas of the country, such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 31 °C with partly cloudy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 28 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.