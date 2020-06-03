Dubai: Heading out? UAE residents can expect strong winds, dusty conditions and partly cloudy skies across the emirates today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), clouds are expected to form in the eastern and northern areas of the country, such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 28 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm getting slightly rough at times.