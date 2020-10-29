Dubai: Are you heading outdoors over the long weekend? UAE residents can expect pleasant weather conditions with partly cloudy skies.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, with an increase in cloud formation eastwards like in Fujairah.
The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Friday morning over some western areas with a chance of mist formation.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.
Similar weather conditions are expected over the whole weekend.