Temperatures across the country will be between 29° to 33°C, seas will be rough

Image Credit: Gulf News File

The National Centre of Meteorology stated that your Wednesday is going to be hazy and partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over some parts of the country.

If you’re driving, then we advise residents to be on the look out as it is difficult to drive in hazy weather.

Additionally, if you’re prone to allergies, then carry a mask or cover your face to avoid irritants.

In general, hazy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till tomorrow.

Light to moderate winds will also be blowing over some parts of the country.