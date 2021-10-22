Decrease in temperatures, residents have been warned due to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Rough sea alert in the Arabian Gulf Image Credit: Gulf News

Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.

The NCM said: “The weather in general will be partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Eastern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”

Also, a strong breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual decrease in the temperatures. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 39°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 19-24°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-36°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be high in the UAE with 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.

If you’re heading towards the coast, be on the lookout for rough sea conditions. The NCM has issued a yellow and orange alert due to the rough seas.