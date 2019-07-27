The weather bureau urged motorists to be careful while driving due to poor visibility

It's hot and hazy in Dubai, with blowing dust on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, as weathermen predict unstable weather in the next few days. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Experiencing a dust allergy flare-up? It may be due to the hazy and dusty weather expected today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will continue to look hazy, and dust and sand is expected to blow, as it has been since a past few days.

Some convective clouds are also expected to form in the east of the UAE, in the afternoon.

If you are prone to dust allergies, staying indoors and taking necessary precautions such as covering your nose and mouth with a mask, is recommended.

Due to the conditions, motorists were also warned about poor visibility in some parts of the UAE.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-38 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

Temperatures are also expected to increase throughout the UAE.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 36- 44°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 30 – 28 °C throughout the emirates.