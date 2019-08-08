Dubai: Today’s weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be hazy and partly cloudy especially Eastward by afternoon. It will be humid during night and Friday early morning with a chance of mist formation northwards.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, and freshening at times causing blowing dust over exposed areas during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.