Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C, expect some light to moderate winds

Weather will be hazy and partly cloudy at times in some areas. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be hazy and partly cloudy especially Eastward by afternoon. It will be humid during night and Friday early morning with a chance of mist formation northwards.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, and freshening at times causing blowing dust over exposed areas during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

