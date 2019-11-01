NCM issued a yellow warning to be on the lookout if you go outdoors

People at Dubai Design District during the cloudy weather inn Dubai. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Today’s weather conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some convective rainy clouds formation over the north and eastwards during daytime.

We can expect some gradual decrease in temperatures. Winds will be moderate Northeasterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 26 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

NCM issued a yellow warning to be on the lookout if you go outdoors as the Arabian sea will be rough with wave height at 7 feet offshore. Sea will be moderate in the Oman Sea.