Rain is expected in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Shajrah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

File photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a Friday with light rainfall during the day with an increase in humidity as night approaches.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially in northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Rain is expected in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Shajrah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Today morning rain was reported in parts of Al Ain.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 20 °C

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Saturday. Due to the humidity, mist and fog formation is expected and drivers are urged to take precautions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.