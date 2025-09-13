UAE weather forecast: partly cloudy skies, dusty winds and rainfall possible

Looking ahead to Tuesday, September 16, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover developing at times over eastern and northern areas. Humidity is likely to increase overnight, with a chance of fog or mist forming along coastal areas by Wednesday morning. Winds will shift from Southeasterly to Northwesterly at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at times. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.