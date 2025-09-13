UAE weather forecast: partly cloudy skies, dusty winds and rainfall possible

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, stirring up dust during the day
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is under the influence of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the East, coupled with a weak upper air trough, shaping the weather conditions over the coming days.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east that could turn convective by the afternoon.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and stirring up dust during the day. Conditions at sea are expected to remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Humidity will rise overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly across some western areas.
On Sunday, September 14, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over eastern and southern areas, where convective clouds may bring rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to rise across western regions. Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, raising dust and sand. The Arabian Gulf may turn rough during the day, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.
By Monday, September 15, conditions will be generally fair to partly cloudy. Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will continue at 10 to 25 km/h, freshening at times to 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea will be slight.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, September 16, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover developing at times over eastern and northern areas. Humidity is likely to increase overnight, with a chance of fog or mist forming along coastal areas by Wednesday morning. Winds will shift from Southeasterly to Northwesterly at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at times. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, September 17, the forecast points to fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds likely over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humidity will rise again overnight and into Thursday morning, with the possibility of mist forming along some coastal areas. Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will prevail at 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox