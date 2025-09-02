GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather forecast: Fog alerts, temperature drop, and rain expected in parts of the country

NCM forecasts fog, mist, and possible rainfall over eastern and inland areas

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
Humidity to rise overnight with misty mornings likely; winds may cause dust and sand across exposed areas as conditions shift midweek.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A noticeable dip in temperatures, rising humidity, and a hint of rain, this week’s weather forecast brings a mix of relief and caution as the UAE transitions out of peak summer heat.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective rainy cloud formation expected in the eastern regions by afternoon.

Early risers in Ras Al Khaimah saw the country’s lowest recorded temperature this morning 25°C at Jais Mountain at 5am, a welcome cool spell for the region.

By nightfall, humidity levels are expected to rise, particularly in coastal and internal areas. The NCM has warned of a chance of fog or mist formation overnight and into Wednesday morning, which may affect visibility during early commutes.

Tomorrow's forecast carries more dynamic weather, with partly cloudy skies and an increased chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas, possibly extending inland. These clouds could bring light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the country.

Winds will shift between southeasterly and northeasterly directions, picking up speed reaching up to 45 km/h, raising concerns about blowing dust and sand in exposed areas, especially in the afternoon.

Humidity will remain a factor through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with mist likely to form over some coastal areas.

At sea, conditions will be mostly calm, with slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate swells in the Oman Sea.

Manuel Almario
Manuel Almario
