UAE weather forecast: Drop in temperatures, rain expected in parts of the country

Rain is expected until Sunday, with increased humidity and mist possible as per NCM
Dubai: A noticeable dip in temperatures, rising humidity, and a hint of rain in today's weather forecast bring a mix of relief and caution as the UAE transitions out of peak summer heat.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective rainy cloud formation expected in the eastern regions by afternoon.
NCM's latest weather report indicates an upcoming shift in the UAE's forecast, with a slight but welcome decrease in temperatures over the weekend, providing a refreshing change for residents.
Today, maximum temperatures in coastal areas are expected to rise to a warm 44°C. Higher humidity levels, particularly during the afternoon, may make these regions feel especially muggy.
High temperatures range between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius, while low temperatures range from 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.
Winds will remain light to moderate, initially blowing from the southeast before shifting to a northeast direction as night falls. These winds may occasionally intensify, stirring up fine dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, potentially escalating to 40 km/h over the sea by late evening.
Meanwhile, the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will exhibit relatively calm conditions, which are described as slight for the day ahead.
