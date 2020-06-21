: It was a foggy start to the week for UAE residents and similar conditions are expected to return tonight and Monday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like Fujairah. The clouds may become convective by the afternoon.
The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, especially over some coastal and internal areas.
The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 1am till 8am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 32 °C with partly cloudy and hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 34 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough at times and the Oman Sea is expected to be relatively calm.