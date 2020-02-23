The relative humidity is expected to increase at night

Dubai: Some UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions on Sunday, but the rest of the day is looking clear and sunny.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, today morning there was some fog formation, especially in internal parts of Abu Dhabi.

Yellow and red alerts were issued by the NCM due to foggy conditions that are expected to last until 10am today.

Drivers are expected to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of poor visibility.

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Monday morning with fog formation especially around Abu Dhabi and in coastal areas.

As for the rest of the day, skies across the UAE will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in some regions.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 21 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.