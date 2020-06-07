The humidity is expected to increase at night and Monday morning with foggy conditions

It's a foggy morning in Dubai today March 9, 2020. Image Credit: Yousra Zaki / Gulf News

Dubai: It was a foggy morning for some UAE residents, and such conditions are expected to return tonight and Monday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be dusty during daytime and partly cloudy at times over some areas with the probability of convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, especially over some coastal and internal areas northwards.

The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 1am till 8am.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 31 °C with partly cloudy and hazy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.