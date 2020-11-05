Dubai: Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions in some parts of the country and an alert has been issued due to low visibility.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times.
The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Friday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog and mist formation.
This morning, the NCM issued a yellow alert due to the foggy conditions and deterioration of horizontal visibility over coastal and internal areas from 2am to around 9am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.