An increase in humidity is also expected to cause fog formation in parts of the UAE Saturd

Fog in Dubai (For illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: It is a foggy Friday morning for people in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology has posted yellow and red weather alerts in parts of the UAE.

The NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility, especially over internal and western areas.

Such conditions started at midnight and are expected to continue till 9am today.

As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Saturday.

According to NCM skies across the emirates are looking clear to partly cloudy, with a slight increase in temperatures.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 18 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.