It's a foggy morning in Dubai today March 9, 2020.
It's a foggy morning in Dubai today March 9, 2020. Image Credit: Yousra Zaki / Gulf News
Also in this package

Dubai: Hitting the road early morning today? Drivers need to be careful, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, due to the foggy conditions.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert in internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

See more

This morning, it was foggy around Al Dhafrah area, Abu Dhabi.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.

Such conditions started from around 1am and are expected to continue till 9:30am today.

As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected to return till early morning on Tuesday, especially over coastal and internal areas.

According to NCM, skies across the emirates are clear in general.

See more

Dubai is currently at 25 °C with hazy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.