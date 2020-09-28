Dubai: Hitting the road early morning today? Drivers need to be careful, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, due to the foggy conditions.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert in internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
See more
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares his travel pictures in the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and the US
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares his favourite travel destinations in the UAE, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of foggy weather in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the desert safari tour in the UAE
This morning, it was foggy around Al Dhafrah area, Abu Dhabi.
NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.
Such conditions started from around 1am and are expected to continue till 9:30am today.
As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected to return till early morning on Tuesday, especially over coastal and internal areas.
According to NCM, skies across the emirates are clear in general.
See more
- Photos of Dubai Frame: A must see tourist destination in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of Arabian Oryx and Gazelles in Al Qudra desert in Dubai
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of sunrise, sunset and clouds formation in the UAE
- Photos: Landslides after heavy rainfall in Kerala's Idukki district in India
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.