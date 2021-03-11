Dubai: If you are driving in Abu Dhabi or Dubai this morning, be careful as visibility might be low due to foggy and hazy conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times across the UAE.
This morning, NCM reported that there is a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some coastal and internal western areas, like parts of Abu Dhabi.
Foggy conditions are expected to last till 8:30am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to mid 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with hazy skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 82 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
Dusty conditions with an increase in temperatures are expected over the weekend, on Friday and Saturday.