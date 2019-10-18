Motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during fog

Fog masks tall buildings on Shaikh Zayed Road (File photo) Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning especially over some Northern areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

NCM has issued yellow alert due to foggy conditions specially in Madinat Zayed and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during fog.

We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr. The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.