Foggy morning in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists in the UAE are advised to be extra cautious while driving due to poor visibility on the roads in foggy conditions.

NCM has issued a red alert due to fog over Madinat Zayed and the surrounding areas in Al Dhafra this early morning.

For the rest of the day, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Humid weather is expected by night and on Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog formation.

We can expect some light-to-moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening by night, especially westward over the sea, with a speed of 16 - 28 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf. It will be rough to moderate in Oman Sea.